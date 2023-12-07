Barmm builds 100 new houses in Sulu town

THE Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-Barmm) has awarded 100 housing units to families in two villages in Indanan, Sulu, officials said Thursday, December 7.

Lawyer Hamid Aminoddin Barra, MHSD minister, said 50 families from Tubig Dakulah village received newly constructed housing units and the recipients of the remaining 50 housing units are from Langpas village in the same town.

Barra led the ceremonial awarding ceremony in the two villages of Indanan on Monday, December 4. Each of the housing units is worth P620,000.

“This (awarding of houses) is part of the Barmm’s overall resettlement and rehabilitation program,” Barra said.

Lawyer Najira Hassan, MHSD-Sulu provincial director, said the awarded housing units were the first housing settlement in Sulu.

Montaha Julpara, one of the recipients, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Barmm government.

Julpara said they expect a promising future filled with abundance and a progressive community.

Hassan said BARMM will not get tired of giving projects, especially in areas that have been a part of history and will never be forgotten.

Barra said the new homes will not merely provide shelter but also stand as a symbol of hope and progress for the beneficiary families.

Barra said that with more housing projects on the horizon, the Barmm is proving its dedication to enhancing the lives of its constituents and creating a brighter future for generations to come. (SunStar Zamboanga)