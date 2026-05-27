Barmm builds 150 permanent housing units for displaced Marawi families

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through the Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP) and the Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), is constructing 15-unit resettlement housing project for internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City.

Barmm Member of Parliament Said Shiek, who is also the program manager of MRP, said the housing units in Malimono village, Marawi City includes land development works and will provide permanent housing for Marawi families still living in temporary shelters.

The groundbreaking ceremony signaling the start of the project implementation was held Sunday, May 24, and was attended by other officials of Barmm and Marawi City.

Shiek said the project forms part of the Bangsamoro Government's continuing efforts to provide long-term and dignified housing solutions for families affected by the 2017 Marawi siege.

"While the National Government is doing its best to rehabilitate Marawi, we are also implementing sustainable support, just like this housing resettlement project, to fulfill our mandate as an IDP-centered program," Shiek said in a statement.

Malimono Village chairperson Mohammad Zia-ul Haq Naga welcomed the project and expressed gratitude for the continued support of the Bangsamoro Government.

He said the project, once completed, would greatly benefit displaced families in the community.

The project is funded by the MRP and implemented by the MHSD.

Meanwhile, newly appointed MHSD Minister Zaide Ali reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to ensuring the timely and successful implementation of housing projects across Barmm.

"As for us, public servants from MHSD, we remain committed to ensuring the successful implementation of all housing projects in the region," Ali said.

"We conduct regular monitoring and site visits of these projects to immediately resolve problems that our contractors may encounter during construction," Ali added.

Before the groundbreaking ceremony on Sunday, May 24, Ali, together with MHSD-Lanao del Sur Provincial Director Benjamin Alangca, inspected housing and resettlement projects in the municipalities of Maguing, Tubaran, Masiu, Butig, and Lumbayanague, as well as in Marawi City, to assess project progress and identify causes of delays and schedule slippages. (SunStar Zamboanga)