Barmm builds 3 madaris new school building

STUDENTS from three madaris (Arabic schools) in North Cotabato will benefit from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) government’s brand-new school buildings.

This came about as the construction of three one-story classrooms intended for madaris had been completed in the Midsayap and Kabacan clusters of the special geographic area (SGA).

The construction of the three one-story classrooms worth P6.5 million was funded through the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of Engineer Aida Silongan, a member of the parliament (MP) of Barmm.

Silongan said each building has a floor area of 128 square meters and was built in Damatulan village in Midsayap clulster in Sitios Mahad Darul Ahlil Ijtima and Madrasatol Hissatol Jareed in Pedtad village in Kabacan Cluster.

“The initiative underscores the commitment to providing quality education and enhancing access to learning facilities, especially in underserved areas,” Silongan said.

Silongan, along with key officials from the Ministry of Basic, Higher, and Technical Education in Barmm, turned over the newly constructed madaris classrooms last week. (SunStar Zamboanga)