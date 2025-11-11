Barmm builds 50 housing units for ulama families

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through its Ministry of Human Settlements and Development (MHSD), on Monday, November 11, 2025, turned over 50 newly-built resettlement housing units to families of ulama in Bayanga village, Matanog, Maguindanao del Norte.

The turnover of the housing units was led by Barmm Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua, MHSD Director General Esmail Ebrahim, and Matanog Mayor Zohria Bansil-Guro.

Macacua said the houses are equipped with a solar-powered water system level II, chain-link fencing and an archway.

Each unit features a 48-square-meter floor area with three bedrooms, a living area, dining area, kitchen, comfort room, and porch.

Named Darussalam (Abode of Peace) Village, the project aims to establish a model community, anchored on moral governance and halal housing principles.

“In this case, the housing recipients are ulama who will reinforce this housing in accordance with the moral governance of our government,” Macacua said in a statement Tuesday, November 11.

Ulama are religious scholars who play vital roles in guiding communities in spiritual and moral development.

Macacua said that providing decent housing is among Barmm’s top priorities to address the basic needs of every family.

“With regards to housing, it means that the root of a person’s problem has been addressed because that is the most important need of a person,” he said.

Bansil-Guro expressed appreciation to the Barmm government for delivering development to the local community.

Meanwhile, the MHSD said that as of press time, they have already built over 2,000 housing units across Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)