Barmm builds new government center in Maguindanao del Norte

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is constructing a new government center in the province of Maguindanao del Norte that will serve as the region’s permanent seat of government.

The new government center will be located on a 214-hectare site in Landasan village, Parang, Maguindanao del Norte.

The Bangsamoro Government broke ground Thursday, August 13, marking the start of the project implemented under the Infrastructure Modernization and Public Asset Construction and Transformation (IMPACT) Program of the Office of the Chief Minister–Unified Program Management Office (OCM-UPMO).

BARMM Chief Minister Abdulraof Macacua said in a statement that the project marks a meaningful new chapter for the Bangsamoro Government as it translates the gains of the peace process into stronger institutions and greater opportunities for the people.

“With the construction of this center, we expect more investments and development opportunities to come in, including roads and transport facilities, utilities, communications, housing, businesses, and other infrastructure that will create jobs and livelihood opportunities for our people,” Macacua said.

The transfer of the regional government’s seat from Cotabato City to Parang, Maguindanao del Norte, is pursuant to Bangsamoro Autonomy Act No. 37.

Macacua said the modern complex will house the region’s ministries and agencies, as well as the Bangsamoro Parliament. (SunStar Zamboanga)