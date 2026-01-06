Barmm builds new school building for Sumisip high school

THE Ministry of Basic, Higher and Technical Education in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MBHTE-Barmm) is constructing a two-story four classroom school building to address overcrowding at the Sumisip National High School in Basilan.

Basilan Governor Mujiv Hataman led the groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday, January 6, 2026, signaling the start of the project in Sumisip Central village, Sumisip municipality.

Hataman said that aside from addressing overcrowding, the new facility, once completed, will upgrade learning conditions for students at Sumisip National High School, which currently serves hundreds of learners from surrounding communities.

He emphasized his administration's commitment to partnering with MBHTE-Barmm to invest in education as a foundation for regional development.

"Through this collaboration with MBHTE-Barmm, we are turning our promise of better learning spaces into reality for Basilan's youth," Hataman said.

The team from MBHTE-Barmm said the project is part of the region's annual education infrastructure allocation, aimed at bridging gaps in school facilities across underserved areas.

Dr. Myra Borja Mangkabung noted the new school building features modern classrooms, proper ventilation, and durable infrastructure tailored to the local climate.

"This project will not only provide more space for our students but also create an environment where teaching and learning can thrive," Mangjabung said. (SunStar Zamboanga)