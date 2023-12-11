Barmm builds P12-M infra projects in Midsayap cluster

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has completed the construction of P12 million infrastructure projects in three villages in Midsayap cluster of Barmm’s Special Geographic Area.

The Barmm said in a statement on Monday, December 11, the newly completed projects include a two-story village hall, a Level 2 water system, and a community activity center.

The village hall worth P3.5 million was constructed in Damatulan, the P3 million water system project was built Mudseng, and the P5.5 million community activity center was constructed in Olandag.

The village hall will serve as a government center in Damatulan, and the water system, which is solar-powered, is equipped with four common tap stands strategically placed in different areas of Mudseng, while the community center will serve as a venue for community events, gatherings, and other recreational activities in Olandag.

Barmm, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), has turned over three completed government infrastructures in three villages in Midsayap cluster.

The construction of the three projects is aimed to bring the Barmm government closer to its constituents.

Barmm aims that every constituent will benefit from all the infrastructures and soft projects the regional government is implementing down the village level.

It said the construction of the infrastructure projects is part of the continuous effort of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim to rebuild communities and strengthen governance. (SunStar Zamboanga)