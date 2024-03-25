Barmm builds P32.7-M infra projects for IP communities

THE Ministry of Indigenous Peoples' Affairs in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mipa-Barmm) is undertaking the construction of seven infrastructure projects worth P32.7 million for the indigenous communities in Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte.

The Mipa said in a statement Monday, March 25, that the construction of the seven infrastructure projects is funded by Special Development Fund (SDF) 2022.

Mipa said the projects include the construction of Tribal Halls in Tubak and Kauran villages, Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur, and in Limpongo village, Datu Hoffer, also in Maguindanao del Sur.

Three level two water system projects in Renede, Kabakaba, and Kibukay in the town of Upi, Maguindanao del Norte and a warehouse and solar dryer in Labungan, Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao del Norte.

Mipa said the Tribal Halls are valued at P5,100,000 each, while each level two water system project amounts to P5 million, and the warehouse and solar dryer cost P2,469,800.

Sultan Nestor Bualao, tribal chieftain of Tubak village in Ampatuan town, thanked the Barmm government headed by Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim for their assistance to Indigenous Peoples communities.

"These projects will provide opportunities for the Menubu Dulangan community in Barangay Tubak. The Tribal Hall will be utilized for traditional methods, including conflict resolution," Bualao said.

Mipa also turned over two level two water system projects in Renede and Kinitaan villages in Upi, one warehouse with multi-purpose pavement in Sifaran village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, one Office of Traditional and Tribal Justice Hall in Badak village, Datu Odin Sinsuat, and one IP Peace Hall in Taliwasa, Datu Abdullah Sangki. The projects were funded under SDF 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Mipa said that numerous upcoming projects are planned for IP communities in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)