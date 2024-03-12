Barmm builds P42.5-M housing project in Basilan town

THE Ministry of Human Settlement and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-Barmm) is constructing P42.5 million housing projects for the victims of war in Basilan province.

Lawyer Hamid Aminoddin Barra, MHSD minister, said Tuesday, March 12, 2024, that the 50-unit housing project is being constructed in the villages of Upper and Lower Bato-Bato in the town of Akbar.

Barra said the housing project, the groundbreaking of which was held on Friday, March 8, is funded under the Special Development Fund (SFG) of 2022.

Barra underscored the deep-seated impact of conflicts, noting the destruction not only of homes but also of families.

"The MHSD endeavors to reconstruct these homes to rebuild families, and by rebuilding families, we are [also] rebuilding the Bangsamoro people," Barra said.

Akbar Mayor Alih Sali conveyed his appreciation and commitment, acknowledging the fulfillment of a long-standing dream for his constituents.

"As the local chief executive of Akbar Municipality, it has been our enduring dream to have decent housing. After years of waiting, this dream has finally come to fruition. Our people are overjoyed because this town has been a conflict-affected area since the time of the MNLF," Sali said.

"Many of our people have been displaced, seeking refuge in Lamitan, Isabela, and even Zamboanga, with no hope of returning to their homes. Now, Barmm is gradually bringing them back, providing free housing assistance," he added. (SunStar Zamboanga)