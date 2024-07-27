Barmm builds P78-M housing projects in 2 SGA towns

THE Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-Barmm) is constructing 100 resettlement housing units worth P78 million for the residents of Old Kabakan and Malidegao towns in the Special Geographic Area (SGA).

MHSD Director General Esmael Ebrahim said that 50 of the 100 units are being construction in Pedtad village, Old Kabacan, and the remaining 50 in Batulawan village, Malidegao.

The housing project in Pedtad,Old Kabacan is worth P40 million and in Balulawan village, Malidegao is P38 million.

Both Old Kabacan and Malideao are newly created towns by regional laws passed at the Bangsamoro Parliament and ratified through a plebiscite conducted by the Commission on Election (Comelec).

The separate groundbreaking ceremony of the resettlement housing projects were held on Wednesday, July 23.

Ebrahim, who personally graced the groundbreaking ceremonies, shared among attendees that their office is exerting its efforts to help address the inadequacy of permanent housing for the residents of Barmm.

“In Barmm, more than 300,000 families have no permanent housing, hence, we're doing our best to address the situation gradually,” Ebrahim said in a statement.

Esmael emphasized the resettlement project is free of cost and comes with a land title, a home lot, and a house.

Member of the Parliament Mohammad Kellie Antao said the projects are part of the collective efforts of Chief Minister Ebrahim to serve the residents in Barmm.

MHSD-SGA Provincial Director Hamzah Salik reminded the beneficiaries to take care of the housing units once it's ready for occupancy as these are entrusted to them by Allah.

Based on the approved design, each unit comes with a 120 square meter lot, three bedrooms, kitchen and dining, living room, comfort room, porch, and service area.

The 40-million project in Pedtad was funded through the 2022 Special Development Fund while the 38-million fund for the site in Batulawan was sourced out from the 2024 General Appropriation Acts of the Bangsamoro. (SunStar Zamboanga)