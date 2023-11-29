BARMM conducts halal agri-fishery production training

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MAFAR-BARMM) has conducted a two-day training aimed to improve agri-fishery production and strengthen food security in BARMM.

The training, entitled “Training on Halal Agri-Fishery Production”, was conducted in collaboration with Tarbilang Foundation Incorporated (TFI), a Tawi-Tawi based non-government organization, from November 25 to 26, 2023.

A total of 35 farmers and fisherfolks from Pakias village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi attended the two-day training conducted by MAFAR Tawi-Tawi Provincial Director Aidarus Nami alongside with MAFAR Municipal Officer Nurphy Ayub.

Nami said the training focused on the basic concepts and principles of halal, animal health care and maintenance, and Halal fishery good practices.

Nami said the training is aimed to enhance the knowledge of local farmers and fisherfolks and provide innovative insights in the trending and latest practices to boost their products and income.

“I am thankful to the Tarbilang Foundation for initiating the collaboration for our farmers and fisherfolks because inclusive development is BARMM’s goal, meaning all of us are part of the development,” Nami said.

“Unlike in the past, in BARMM we will reach the grassroot level. BARMM is working to ensure that all Bangsamoro will have equal opportunity for progress and development. I am also thankful to the participants for letting us serve you and sharing your time with us,” he added.

TFI executive director Jurma Tikmasan expressed her gratitude to the provincial director of MAFAR Tawi-Tawi for the prompt approval of their request.

Tikmasan also emphasized the support of BARMM, stating, “We should be very happy because the BARMM government is with us, their support is felt by the people.

The training also served as a platform to enlist the participants for upcoming several support services offered by MAFAR.

Ayub assured the participants that “MAFAR will always be with you, from trainings, resources, facilities and equipment to connect your products to the markets.”