Barmm distributes 50 housing units Lanao

FIFTY housing units under the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim's flagship project were turned over to its beneficiaries on Thursday, June 6, in Buot village, Wao, Lanao del Sur.

The Ministry of Public Works in Barmm said in a statement Friday, June 7, that the housing units are part of the Kapayapaan sa Pamayananan (Kapyanan) of the office Ebrahim, which are intended for the poorest of the poor, internally displaced persons, martyrs of war, indigenous people, and other members of marginalized communities.

The construction of the housing units was made possible through the efforts of the MPW’s First District Engineering Office of Lanao del Sur headed by Engineer Abolcair Langilao.

Langilao said he was thankful to the Barmm government that his office was entrusted to implement one of the vital projects of the regional government.

“We have a lot of projects both regular and special projects being implemented and we're glad that we were able to implement them well," Langilao said.

While providing equitable housing is continually marred by challenges, including the availability of land, Lominog Polayagan, a former government official residing in the area donated a 1.5-hectare portion of his land for the project.

Polayagan said that prior to his retirement from government service in 2018, it had always been his dream to establish a community where love, respect, and Islamic values are enshrined.

“I have a vision to make this village a thriving community, which has always been my dream," he said.

Engineer Mohammad Abdullah, Kapyanan Project manager, reminded the beneficiaries to take care of the houses citing his team will do constant monitoring even after the core shelter has been turned over to ensure that units are utilized properly.

The Kapyanan project was funded through the defunct Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao and implementation was continued when the Republic Act 11054 otherwise known as Bangsamoro Organic Law was ratified in 2019. (SunStar Zamboanga)