Barmm distributes cooler boxes to fisherfolks to boost fisheries value chain

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm) distributed 3,000 icebox coolers to fisherfolk across the region to strengthen the fisheries sector and reduce post-harvest losses.

Mafar Minister Abunawas Maslamama said on Tuesday, March 31, 2026, the beneficiaries include fisherfolk from Cotabato City, Maguindanao del Norte, Maguindanao del Sur, Lanao del Sur, Basilan, and Tawi-Tawi.

Maslamama said each area received 375 cooler boxes distributed on Thursday, March 26, to help preserve the freshness and quality of fish from sea to market.

Maslamama urged beneficiaries to properly maintain the equipment.

“What we have received is valuable, and we must take good care of it. Along with this gift comes responsibility,” Maslamama said in a statement.

He said the distribution of icebox coolers is supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) and funded by the Government of Japan.

He said the initiative aims to transform local fisheries and aquaculture systems into more productive and sustainable value chains that directly benefit fishing communities.

Meanwhile, FAO Assistant Representative for Administration Sarah Lacson highlighted the importance of the initiative in improving fish handling and preserving product quality.

Lascon said the distribution of icebox coolers marked an important step in strengthening the fisheries sector in Barmm.

“These cooler boxes may seem small, but they improve handling and keep fish products fresh longer, directly supporting our fisherfolk,” Lacson said in a statement. (SunStar Zamboanga)