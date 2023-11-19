Barmm distributes core shelter projects

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through the Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan) program, has distributed 100 core shelters to internally Displaced Persons in Barmm, an official said Saturday, November 18.

Engineer Mohammad Abdullah, Kapyanan project manager, said the 100 core shelters were officially distributed to the beneficiaries of the program in the province of Maguindanao del Sur on Wednesday, November 15.

Of the 100 beneficiaries, 50 are residents of Bagong Upam village in Shariff Aguak town, and the remaining 50 are from Sugadol village in Datu Abdullah Sangki municipality.

Abdullah, who led the turnover of the housing projects, said the distribution of core shelters is a flagship project of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim aimed to address the needs of IDPs, former combatants, and informal settlers, through the provision of housing units with power and water supply.

He said that each of the core shelter has two bedrooms with toilet and bath, solar light facility and water system

The distribution of housing projects in Shariff Aguak and Datu Abdullah Sangki, Maguindanao del Sur, was the second during the week.

On Monday, November 13, 150 housing units were distributed in the municipalities of Sultan Mastura, Parang, and Sultan Kudarat in Maguindanao del Norte province.

Abdullah said that more housing projects will be distributed in four villages in the towns of Parang, Sultan Mastura, Datu Odin Sinsuat in Maguidanao del Norte and Datu Saudi Ampatuan in Maguidanao del Sur. (SunStar Zamboanga)