BARMM distributes food packs in Sibugay town

THOUSANDS of people, including members of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, benefited from the distribution of food packs to both non-Moro and Bangsamoro communities in Zamboanga Sibugay province.

The Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) said in a statement Sunday, December 24, 2023, that the recipients of the food packs were residents of Malangas municipality and nearby towns of Zamboanga Sibugay.

They received 25-kilo sacks of rice and food packs that were distributed during a dialogue on Monday, December 18.

The distribution of food packs was in line with Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim’s Tuloy sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (TABANG) project in collaboration with some members of the Bangsamoro Transition Authority (BTA).

Mayor Marcelo Baquial, Jr. of Malangas, Zamboanga Sibugay, has thanked the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) and members of the BTA Parliament for their support and services to the people of his town.

The BTA members who help realized the project include Suwaib Oranon, Mohammad Kelie Antao, Tawakal Midtimbang, Mudjib Abu, Bassir Utto, and Mosber Alauddin.

“The entire people of Malangas are happy that this gathering is held here. Rest assured that the LGU (Local Government Unit) of Malangas is willing to collaborate with BARMM and all MPs,” Baquial said.

Antao acknowledged the warm welcome of the mayor and expressed gratitude to Ebrahim.

“No less than the mayor himself welcomed us here and thanked you (Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim) for all the blessing and assistance from the Bangsamoro Government,” Antao said.

The distribution of food packs and conduct of dialogue is aligned with the advocacy of Ebrahim to bring the government closer to the people and fulfill the regional government’s commitment to assisting constituents at the grassroots level.