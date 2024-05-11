Barmm distributes machinery to 45 farmers' cooperatives

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has distributed some P7.1 million in agricultural machinery to 45 farmers’ cooperatives in the Special Geographical Area (SGA), Maguindanao del Sur and Maguindanao del Norte, Barmm said Saturday, May 11, 2024.

Barmm said the distribution of rice threshers was held in Simuay village, Sultan Kudarat, Maguindanao del Norte on Thursday, May 9.

Barmm said the distribution of rice threshers is part of the livelihood support dubbed as Oplan Bangsamoro Rapid Assistance (Obra) of the Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang) Project.

Tabang is one of the flagship programs of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim that extends immediate support to residents within and outside the autonomous region.

The distribution of rice threshers is aimed at providing long-term interventions for farmers, including quick-response livelihood intervention that addresses the lack of access to agricultural production.

Barmm said the distribution of rice threshers is expected to improve rice post-harvest processing of beneficiaries and would essentially contribute in a region-wide context.

Meanwhile, Onin Benito, chairperson of a cooperative from Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, said the thresher would be helpful for their harvest, particularly since the traditional way of harvesting rice is becoming unpopular in their community.

“This machinery would help us to reduce our losses during harvest,” Benito said.

In 2023, Barmm registered a total rice production of 265.6 metric tons. (SunStar Zamboanga)