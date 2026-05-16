Barmm distributes postharvest equipment to Maguindanao fisherfolk 

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar-Barmm) distributed postharvest machinery and equipment to fisherfolk from the Maguindanao provinces to help boost their income.

Mafar Minister Abunawas Maslamama said the postharvest machinery and equipment were distributed to the fisherfolk beneficiaries last week in Kalanganan 2 village, Cotabato City.

Maslamama said the assistance included 20 fish carts, 10 solar freezers, and five portable smokehouses. The assistance was funded under the 2025 General Appropriations Act for the Bangsamoro (GAAB).

Maslamama said the assistance aims to improve the handling, storage, processing, and transport of fishery products to help maintain quality and increase fishermen’s income.

Maslamama emphasized the importance of properly using and maintaining the equipment to ensure long-term benefits for the beneficiaries.

“Kaakibat ng bawat tulong na ipinagkakaloob ng pamahalaan ang responsibilidad ng mga benepisyaryo na gamitin at pangalagaan ito nang maayos (Every aid provided by the government comes with the responsibility of the beneficiaries to use and care for them properly),” he said in a statement.

Mafar officials and beneficiaries also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to ensure the proper maintenance and utilization of the equipment for the long-term benefit of the recipients.

The distribution of the assistance was witnessed by Mafar officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, including those from the Maguindanao provinces, the Special Geographic Area, and Cotabato City.



THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform (Mafar-Barmm) distributed postharvest machinery and equipment to fisherfolk from the Maguindanao provinces to help boost their income.

Mafar Minister Abunawas Maslamama said the postharvest machinery and equipment were distributed to the fisherfolk beneficiaries last week in Kalanganan 2 village, Cotabato City.

Maslamama said the assistance included 20 fish carts, 10 solar freezers, and five portable smokehouses. The assistance was funded under the 2025 General Appropriations Act for the Bangsamoro (GAAB).

Maslamama said the assistance aims to improve the handling, storage, processing, and transport of fishery products to help maintain quality and increase fishermen’s income.

Maslamama emphasized the importance of properly using and maintaining the equipment to ensure long-term benefits for the beneficiaries.

“Kaakibat ng bawat tulong na ipinagkakaloob ng pamahalaan ang responsibilidad ng mga benepisyaryo na gamitin at pangalagaan ito nang maayos (Every aid provided by the government comes with the responsibility of the beneficiaries to use and care for them properly),” he said in a statement.

Mafar officials and beneficiaries also signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) to ensure the proper maintenance and utilization of the equipment for the long-term benefit of the recipients.

The distribution of the assistance was witnessed by Mafar officials from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao, including those from the Maguindanao provinces, the Special Geographic Area, and Cotabato City. (SunStar Zamboanga)