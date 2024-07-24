BARMM distributes social pension in Tawi-Tawi

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) is distributing some P2.2 million social pension to 2,200 beneficiaries in Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The MSSD-BARMM has organized in Bongao a six-day payout for its social pension program on July 15 to 20, 2024, marking the distribution of pensions for the first semester of 2024.

Each of the social pensioners received P6,000 for the first semester following the increase of the social pension from P500 to P1,000 monthly.

“As of July 22, payouts are ongoing in the municipality (of Bongao) to accommodate beneficiaries from remote barangays who failed to attend on scheduled dates,” the MSSD-BARMM said in a statement on Wednesday, July 24.

“Additionally, second-person claimants were processed for first-degree relatives who provided necessary documents,” the MSSD-BARMM added.

Throughout Tawi-Tawi, similar efforts were undertaken by MSSD offices, including a payout in Sibutu town where 1,271 seniors from 16 barangays received their pensions on July 3 to 4.

Meanwhile in Simunul, 1,205 seniors obtained their first semester pensions on June 30.



The MSSD-BARMM said that pensioners who missed their scheduled payouts due to personal reasons can still claim their pensions at the MSSD provincial office until the end of fiscal year 2024. (SunStar Zamboanga)