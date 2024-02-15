Barmm earmarks P195-M to boost Basilan’s rubber industry

THE provincial government of Basilan and the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Mafar-Barmm) signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) to significantly boost the productivity of Basilan's rubber industry.

The collaboration, supported by a P195 million investment from the government of Barmm, aims to enhance the overall performance of the rubber sector in Basilan.

The MOA of Mafar-Barmm and the provincial government of Basilan was signed on Monday, February 12, at a local hotel.

Funded under the Special Development Fund (SDF), the agreement signifies a joint commitment that will focus on enhancing agricultural productivity, technical assistance, capacity-building initiatives, access to markets, and promoting sustainable practices within the rubber sector.

Mafar Minister Mohammad Yacob on Thursday, February 15, described the joint venture of the Mafar-Barmm and provincial government of Basilan as "strategic" to promote growth and development in the region.

“This collaboration underscores our shared vision of uplifting the livelihoods of our farmers and promoting agribusiness opportunities in the region,” Yacob said.

“Through concerted efforts and resource mobilization, we aim to achieve the full potential of Basilan’s rubber industry,” he added.

Engineer Mohajirin Ali, project manager of the SDF-Project Management Office (PMO), expressed confidence in rebuilding the conflict-affected communities in the island province of Basilan.

Ali, who is also the Director-General of the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA), said through the collective efforts and commitment of the involved stakeholders of Barmm, “we can continue providing effective services and programs focused on the rebuilding, rehabilitation, and development of conflict-affected communities within the Barmm.”

Basilan Governor Hadjiman Hataman-Salliman expressed gratitude to Mafar-Barmm for choosing Basilan as a partner in the strategic collaboration.

Salliman acknowledged the positive impact the partnership will have on the economy of Basilan and the opportunities it will create for the Basileños.

“Allocating such a big amount for projects meant to increase rubber production in Basilan is something…we interpret as a vote of confidence for our provincial government,” Salliman said. (SunStar Zamboanga)