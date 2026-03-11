Barmm equips SGA with disaster system

THE Ministry of the Interior and Local Government in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MILG-Barmm) equipped municipal officials from the Special Geographic Area (SGA) with a digital monitoring system to enhance disaster preparedness.

Marvin Mokamad, MILG Internal Affairs Service director, said SGA officials and disaster risk reduction officers completed a three-day orientation last week on the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management–Climate Change Adaptation (DRRM-CCA) Performance Compliance Monitoring System (PCMS). The platform streamlines compliance monitoring and emergency preparedness for local government units.

Mokamad said the system centralizes disaster data and reporting to reduce the administrative burden on local offices. He noted the shift to digital platforms reflects the Barmm’s effort to modernize governance.

“We are now shifting to digital systems because this is the direction of modern governance,” Mokamad said in a statement Wednesday, March 11.

“In the past, compiling and presenting data through paper-based reports was challenging and time-consuming. With digital platforms, information becomes more accessible, more efficient to manage, and less burdensome for local government units,” he added.

Mokamad said the training prepares municipal officials to operate the new system. He said the platform will help SGA municipalities strengthen disaster response and build resilient communities, noting the vulnerability of the area to flooding. (SunStar Zamboanga)