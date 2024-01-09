Barmm extends aid to Tawi-Tawi fire victims

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has extended relief assistance to 34 families displace by the New Year's Eve fire that hit Poblacion village, Bongao, Tawi-Tawi.

The relief assistance extended last week was the second given to the victims by the Barmm government. The first was on January 1.

Leeshabel Adil, Bongao Municipal Social Welfare and Development officer-in-charge, said in a statement Tuesday, January 9, that the 34 affected received hygiene kits and 25-kilo rice packages along with essential groceries.

Adil said the relief effort was led by MSSD-Barmm in collaboration with the Municipal Government of Bongao and the village council of Poblacion.

Adil said that financial aid and emergency shelter are pending distribution, awaiting the release of the 2024 budget.

She said in addition to material support, MSSD provided counseling and profiling to the fire victims as part of social support measures.

She said some of the displaced families are currently staying at Bongao Port Terminal, while others have sought refuge with family members. (SunStar Zamboanga)