Barmm extends cash aid to over 2,000 learners in SGA

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) is distributing financial assistance to 2,678 indigent students across the Special Geographic Area (SGA) under its Angat Bangsamoro: Kabataan Tungo sa Karunungan (ABaKa) Program.

The MSSD-Barmm said Monday, November 10, that the payout covers learners from the eight municipalities comprising the SGA. Of the total beneficiaries, 917 are elementary pupils, another 917 are high school students, and 551 are college students.

The list also includes 293 qualified college students who are dependents of beneficiaries under MSSD’s Unlad Pamilyang Bangsamoro Program.

Distributed annually, the subsidy varies per educational level: P2,000 for elementary pupils, P3,000 for high school students, and P10,000 for college students.

“Layunin ng aktibidad na maibsan ang pasaning pinansyal ng mga mag-aaral mula sa mahihirap, low-income, at disadvantaged families, at matulungan silang maipagpatuloy ang kanilang pag-aaral (The activity aims to ease the financial burden of students from poor, low-income, and disadvantaged families and help them continue their education),” the MSSD-Barmm said in a statement Monday, November 10.

The MSSD-Barmm said the assistance is intended to support school-related expenses such as fees, supplies, books, projects, and internet load.

Since its implementation, the ABaKa program has supported 138,505 learners across Barmm, according to the MSSD-Barmm.

The ministry aims to further expand the program to assist more Bangsamoro youth in pursuing their education. (SunStar Zamboanga)