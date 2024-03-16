Barmm gives agri inputs to 27 farmers' cooperatives

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has distributed some P11.9 million worth of agricultural inputs to 27 cooperatives of farmers in the Salunayan, Midsayap Cluster of the Special Geographical Area (SGA).

Butch Malang, SGA Development Authority (SGADA) administrator, said in a statement Saturday, March 16, the agricultural inputs were intended primarily to improve rice and corn production in SGA.

Malang said the inputs consisted of fertilizers, insecticides, herbicides, 'palay' certified seeds, hybrid corn seeds, and support for the livestock industry.

Malang said the inputs were distributed last week to the intended recipients.

He said the distribution is part of the livelihood support program known as Oplan Bangsamoro Rapid Assistance (Obra), under the Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang) Project—one of Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim's flagship programs that provides immediate support to the residents within and outside Barmm.

SGA is a territory of Barmm scattered in different municipalities of North Cotabato established through a plebiscite in 2019, carving out 63 villages from the municipalities of Carmen, Kabacan, Pikit, Midsayap, and Pigcawayan. (SunStar Zamboanga)