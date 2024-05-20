BARMM gives aid to farmers, fishers to mitigate El Niño effects

THE Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, and Agrarian Reform in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MAFAR-BARMM), in response to the El Niño crisis, initiated measures to support affected individuals by distributing bags of "palay" seeds.

Ismaill Guiamel, director of Agriculture Services and Focal Person for Disaster Risk Reduction Management (DRRM-BARMM), said MAFAR's quick response across BARMM includes distributing hybrid corn seeds, vegetable seeds, nitrogen fertilizer, portable solar water pump irrigation systems, garden tools, and both tilapia and bangus fingerlings and feeds.

Guiamel noted significant damage to agri-fishery production areas due to extreme temperatures and drought.

“The MAFAR is now calling for the cooperation of the farmers and fisherfolk to report to the nearest MAFAR Municipal office in their area to assess and validate their production areas,” Guiamel said in a statement Monday, May 20, 2024.

“This will also help the farmers and fisherfolk recover from their losses as the assessment will serve as the basis of intervention to be given by the ministry,” he added.

He said that on April 29, the BARMM Government issued the Office of the Chief Minister (OCM) Proclamation No. 002 s. 2024, declaring a state of calamity in the region due to the severe effects of El Niño.

He said this climate pattern causes unusual warming of surface waters in the eastern Pacific Ocean, leading to extreme drought.

He said the proclamation aims to aid affected communities and expedite significant interventions by the BARMM government, including response operations and recovery efforts. (SunStar Zamboanga)