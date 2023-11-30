Barmm gives essential kits to 100 children with disabilities

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has distributed essential kits to 100 children with disabilities (CWDs).

The distribution of the essential kits was made during the culmination activity of the National Children’s Month (NCM) celebration at the Center for the Handicapped in Cotabato City on Wednesday, November 29.

Lawyer Mohammad Muktadir Estrella, MSSD-Barmm director general, said in a statement Thursday, November 30, that the initiative promotes inclusivity and empowerment of BARMM children’s health and well-being, aligned with the celebration of the NCM, pursuant to Republic Act 10661.

The essential kits that were distributed were composed of hygiene essentials, notebooks, umbrellas and NCM T-shirts.

Estrella emphasized that MSSD-Barmm prioritizes children with special needs welfare.

“We acknowledge and put utmost importance on their visibility and representation,” Estrella said.

“We will carry the stories of every Bangsamoro child in the center. We will carry their dreams, and we will make them the dreams of every person and employee of MSSD,” he added.

Ombra Sangcupan, Center for the Handicapped head, said the event is MSSD’s first intervention since the turnover of the care facility on November 3, which was previously managed by the Department of Social Welfare and Development in Region 12.

Sangcupan also reassured that continued services will be made available for the Barmm CWDs in partnership with the MSSD.

Focusing on the self-sustaining and inclusive development of Barmm children and other vulnerable sectors falls under the 12th priority agenda of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim. (SunStar Zamboanga)