Barmm gives news houses to 50 indigent families

FIFTY indigent families will celebrate their Ramadan in their new homes after they received newly-built housing units from Ministry of Human Settlements and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MHSD-Barmm).

Lawyer Hamid Aminoddin Barra, MHSD minister, said Friday, March 8, 2024, that the recipients of the 50 new houses are residents of Simsiman village, Pigcawayan Cluster of the Special Geographical Area (SGA).

The MGSD has turned over the newly-built housing units to the recipients on Monday, March 4.

The P27.8 million housing project, equipped with three bedrooms, a kitchen, living area, comfort room, and solar power, was financed through the 2020 Special Development Fund (SDF)-an allocation for initiatives focused on "rebuilding, rehabilitation, and development of conflict-affected communities" from the MHSD.

Barra said the provision of the housing units is part of the regional government's commitment to the residents of Barmm.

The Ramadan will begin on Monday, March 11, or Tuesday, March 12, depending on the sighting of the new moon. (SunStar Zamboanga)