Barmm gives water system project to IP community

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has completed the construction of P3 million solar-powered water system benefiting an Indigenous Peoples community in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte.

The recipients of the reliable source of clean water are the residents of Kinitaan village in Upi, Maguindanao del Norte, according to Barmm information office on Saturday, February 17.

The number of residents in the village of Upi is approximately 1,377 individuals as of the 202 census, approximately 2.33 percent of Upi’s population.

The Barmm said Saturday, February 17, the project, which was turned over on Wednesday, February 14, was funded by the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples’ Affairs (Mipa).

The water system has the capacity to produce 4,000 liters of clean water and features 10 tap stands strategically positioned to serve the community's needs.

Mars Mariano, Kinitaan village chief, expressed heartfelt appreciation to the regional government, especially to the Mipa, for choosing their barangay as a beneficiary of the vital infrastructure project.

“The water system will benefit not only Barangay Kinitaan but also our neighboring communities,” Mariano said.

He said that prior to the establishment of the water system, residents, primarily from IP communities, had to travel long distances to fetch water from springs located far from their homes.

Rusman Musa, Project Engineer at the Bangsamoro Planning and Development Authority (BPDA) Special Development fund (SDF)-Project Management Office, highlighted the commitment of Barmm Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim to moral governance, which aims to bring essential services closer to constituents. (SunStar Zamboanga)