BARMM gov’t condemns ambush-slay of 4 soldiers

THE government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) has strongly condemned the ambush that resulted in the death of four soldiers in Datu Hofer Ampatuan, Maguindanao del Sur on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

In a statement Tuesday, March 19, BARMM said the cowardly acts of violence not only threaten "our daily lives but also undermine the hard-won peace and stability in our region."

“The actions of these peace spoilers seek nothing but to sow discord and create mistrust among our people. Such actions do not represent the dreams and aspirations of our people for an empowered, cohesive, and progressive Bangsamoro,” the BARMM government said in a statement.

Moreover, according to the BARMM government, what is more particularly disheartening is that the perpetrators dared to commit the heinous crime during the Holy Month of Ramadhan, a time when Muslims should be reflecting on the values of generosity, compassion, and forgiveness.

“They are anything but Muslims and we denounce anyone who condones such senseless violence, especially during this holy month,” BARMM said.

In response to the tragic event, the government of BARMM has already coordinated with the military to extend financial assistance to the victims and their families.

In this difficult time, the BARMM government said they stand with them in solidarity as they work closely with the authorities concerned in seeking justice.

“We urge the public to always remain vigilant and steadfast in our pursuit of genuine and lasting peace. Let us not allow darkness from the evil few to overshadow the light of hope and progress in our beloved Bangsamoro region,” the BARMM government said.

The four slain soldiers were heading back to their camp around 10 a.m., Sunday, March 17, after doing marketing chores when ambushed by gunmen in Tuayan village, Datu Hofer Ampatuan town.

Three of the four belonged to the 40th Infantry Battalion while the other one was from the 3rd Army Cavalry, all under the 601st Infantry Brigade.

Major General Alex Rillera, 6th Infantry Division commander, said the soldiers were doing community service when ambushed.

Rillera said that aside from office supplies, they were also tasked to buy food for the "Iftar" of Muslim residents living near their camp.

"Iftar" is the breaking of the fast of Muslims after sunset during the holy month of Ramadan. (SunStar Zamboanga)