Barmm Grand Coalition bares 10-point peace, development agenda

MONTHS ahead of the upcoming elections, the Barmm Grand Coalition (BGC) shared its 10-point agenda with the public, with an emphasis on key action points that express a commitment to sustaining peace initiatives and supporting conflict-affected communities across the region.

Highlighted in the 10-point agenda are the implementation of peace agreements and interventions providing social and economic support to the people of the region.

“More than anything else, we are ready to devote time and resources necessary to the full implementation of the signed peace agreements,” BGC Spokesperson and Member of Parliament Amir Mawallil said in a statement on Sunday, May 26.

“With the Bangsamoro Organic Law as our legal pillar, these agreements form the framework with which we strive to build a strong regional government that can support and respond to the needs of our conflict-affected communities,” Mawallil added.

Mawallil said the normalization program is also a key component of the BGC’s agenda, as it empowers communities to achieve their desired quality of life and supports them in pursuing sustainable livelihoods.

He also said the BGC is focused on being “as realistic as it is visionary,” with the agenda pushing for a “transparent, accountable, effective, programmatic and efficient” regional government where “both the Moro Islamic Liberation Front and the Moro National Liberation Front can continue to exercise leadership alongside the community leaders and other sectors we represent in the regional government.”

The BGC is a region-wide alliance of four major political parties, namely Salaam Party led by Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan, the Al-Ittihad Party led by Tesda Secretary Suharto Mangudadatu, and Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki Mangudadatu, the Bangsamoro Peoples Party led by Basilan lone district Representative Mujiv Hataman, and the Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo Party led by Lanao del Sur Governor Bombit Adiong.

“This alliance was made possible through public consultations across the region, and it continues to be guided by the voice of the people in the region,” Mawallil said.

He said the coalition’s wide support base and deep relationship with communities and multi-sectoral organizations make it easier to facilitate meaningful and inclusive participation across the region, while also strengthening connections with national agencies and their leadership. (SunStar Zamboanga)