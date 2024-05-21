BARMM Grand Coalition commits to implement all signed peace agreement

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM) Grand Coalition (BGC) affirmed its commitment to peace and development in the BARMM as it prepares for the regional elections in 2025.

The coalition’s slate is set to be led by incumbent Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan as its bet for chief minister.

“The peace agreements that were signed between the two Moro fronts and the national government have given a legacy of peace to our people and the world,” Tan said in a statement Tuesday, May 21.

“The BARMM is a strong testament to how a longstanding conflict can be transformed into an enduring peace, and how communities can continue working together in sustaining said peace through efforts to uphold justice for all,” Tan added.

Through public consultations with stakeholders and constituents, BGC has become a regionwide alliance where the Tan-led Salaam Party joins the Al-Ittihad Party led by former Sultan Kudarat Governor Suharto Mangudadatu and Maguindanao del Sur Governor Bai Mariam Sangki-Mangudadatu, the Bangsamoro Peoples Party led by Basilan Representative Mujiv Hataman, and the Serbisyong Inklusibo-Alyansang Progresibo Party led by Lanao del Sur Governor Bombit Adiong.

Together, the BGC is committed to working with the national government in pursuing policies and programs needed to protect the peace that the Bangsamoro people have won in the region, starting with the full implementation of all signed peace agreements.

The coalition has committed to allocate funds from the BARMM Special Development Fund and Block Grant to support and expedite the normalization process for former combatants of both the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF) and Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF).

“The most important thing is to assure that our former combatants can feel the fruits of their struggle with the support of the regional and national governments, as their quality of life improves along with the enjoyment of just and lasting peace in the region,” Tan said.

“This is only possible through collaborative governance that encourages a multi-party, multi-sectoral approach to leadership, and the BGC is more than ready to lead the way,” he added. (SunStar Zamboanga with PR)