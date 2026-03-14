Barmm grants cash aid to 163 Sulu victims of M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 sinking

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has granted financial assistance to 163 individuals from Sulu affected by the January 26 M/V Trisha Kerstin 3 maritime tragedy.

MSSD Minister Raissa Jajurie said Saturday, March 14, that the survivors received P10,000 in medical assistance, while families of the deceased and missing were provided P25,000 in burial aid through the Bangsamoro Critical Assistance in Response to Emergency Situations (BCARES) Program.

“The BCARES Program is designed specifically for these moments—to provide a lifeline when our people face sudden and devastating emergencies,” Jajurie said in a statement.

“Our social workers remain on the ground to facilitate these assessments, making sure that every affected individual receives the dignity and support they deserve as they rebuild their lives,” Jajuri added.

She said the payout began on Monday, March 9, at the Sulu State College Hostel and continued on March 10 at the MSSD Zamboanga Satellite Office in Talon-Talon village, Zamboanga City, for survivors currently staying in Region 9.

She said they concluded the distribution Friday, March 13, in Jolo to ensure remaining beneficiaries have received their assistance.

She said the assistance forms part of Barmm Government’s continuing social protection response to the January 26 incident.

She said the assistance aims to support survivors’ recovery and help ease the financial burden faced by families who lost loved ones in the maritime incident.

She said all beneficiaries underwent a comprehensive assessment by the BCARES team before the disbursement of funds to ensure the interventions were accurately tailored to the specific needs of each affected individual. (SunStar Zamboanga)