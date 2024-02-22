Barmm implements P135-M housing project in Basilan

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is implementing a P135 million housing project for the former combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, widows and marginalized sectors in Basilan province.

District Engineer Kasim Hasanin of the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) in Barmm said Thursday, February 22, that the MPW in collaboration with the Office of the Chief Minister’s Project Kapayapaan sa Pamayanan (Kapyanan) is undertaking the construction of the core shelters in Sirongon village, Hadji Mohammad Ajul, Basilan.

Hasanin said each of the 225 core shelters costs P600,000 or for a total of P135 million.

The MPW and Kapayanan inked a memorandum of agreement for the implementation of the project. The groundbreaking ceremony of the project was held last week.

Hasanin is optimistic the construction of the core shelters would be completed in less than a year, considering the approaching 2025 national elections.

“Initially, the program entails 365 calendar days. However, we are strategizing to expedite the process due to the upcoming elections, which may pose challenges,” Hasanin said.

“Our target is to complete it before the end of this year,” he added.

He directed the secretariat to hasten the pre-procurement preparations saying the project aims to provide core shelters to mujahideen and especially the widows of Sironggon village.

Meanwhile, he said similar initiatives are underway in the towns of Albarka, Tipo-Tipo, Ungkaya Pukan, and Sumisip. (SunStar Zamboanga)