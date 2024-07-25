Barmm inks P5.5-M deal with 4 hospitals

THE Ministry of Health in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MOH-Barmm) inked a P5.5 million partnership with four key hospitals to provide medical assistance to indigent patients in the autonomous region, MOH-Barmm said Thursday, July 25.

The partnership was made through a memorandum of agreement (MOA) signed on July 18 by MOH-Barmm and the four key hospitals to provide continuous access to medical assistance, thereby lessening the burden on eligible patients.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, MOH minister, said the partner hospitals include Cotabato Sanitarium General Hospital (P1 million), AppleOne Brokenshire Medical Cooperation (P2 million), Midsayap Doctors Specialist Hospital (P1 million), and Camp Siongco Station Hospital (P1.5 million).

Sinolinding expressed deep gratitude to the partner hospitals for their dedication to delivering equitable and quality healthcare services.

“On behalf of the Ministry of Health, I would like to thank each and everyone, not only itong apat na hospital na ito (these four hospitals), but to all hospitals na tumutulong po sa ating mga kababayan (that helps our countrymen), not only among Bangsamoro but among Filipinos as well,” Sinolinding said.

Baby Norbaina Caludtiag, Malasakit Program Unit head, highlighted the program's focus on supporting indigent, financially incapacitated individuals, and those residing outside the Barmm.

Caludtiag underscored the importance of extending assistance beyond Barmm's borders, acknowledging that not all patients can be accommodated by hospitals within Cotabato City.

The MOH-Barmm pledged to further strengthen the Medical Assistance to Indigent and Financially Incapacitated Patients (MAIFIP) Program to reach an even greater number of financially challenged patients within the region. (SunStar Zamboanga)