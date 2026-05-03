Barmm investments hit P5.1-B in Q2 of 2026

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) announced that the approved investment in the region has already reached P5.1 billion as of the second quarter of 2026, exceeding Barmm’s full-year total of P5 billion on 2025 an indication of sustained investor confidence.

Mohamad Omar Pasigan, Bangsamoro Board of Investments (BBOI) chairperson, said the continue rises in investments reflected the growing trust of the business community in the government of Barmm.

Pasigan said the data showed that these investments are expected to generate 2,583 jobs for Bangsamoro constituents.

“We are not just counting investments, we are counting the jobs and livelihood opportunities that reach every family across our provinces,” Pasigan said in a statement.

The BBOI has approved six new investment projects worth P2.6 billion during its 3rd regular board meeting on April 30, 2026.

The projects are projected to create 1,657 jobs.

Pasigan said among the newly approved projects are health and wellness as well as tourism-related facilities in Cotabato City, with a combined investment of P177 million expected to generate 69 jobs.

He said they also approved several agriculture and agribusiness projects across Barmm provinces.

In one mainland province, a P167-million project is expected to create 113 jobs, while another P58-million project is seen to employ 143 workers.

Meanwhile, a P2.2-billion investment in an island province is projected to generate 1,330 jobs.

Pasigan said these approvals build on the P2.4 billion worth of investments cleared in the previous quarter, which are expected to create an additional 930 jobs in Barmm. (SunStar Zamboanga)