BARMM launches social services programs online portal

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-BARMM) has launched the Integrated Learning Management Online (ILMO) making key information about the agency’s intervention available online, MSSD officials said Thursday, March 28.

Lawyer Raissa Jajurie, MSSD minister, said ILMO, a virtual platform launched in Wednesday, March 27, aims to enhance understanding of BARMM's social service landscape by making its learning materials accessible to all users, particularly the constituents of the autonomous region.

Jajurie said the online portal offers a plethora of knowledge sources, covering MSSD's achievements, social protection initiatives, pertinent research, and comprehensive data sets.

Jajurie emphasized that ILMO facilitates knowledge sharing regarding the diverse programs and services provided by the MSSD.

“We want to promote the culture and mindset that we should always continuously seek knowledge and find ways of enhancing our skills in the lifelong journey of making ourselves the best version there is,” she said.

She said that ILMO also has ‘Ikhlas’, its briefer originating from the Arabic term 'sincerity’ or ‘devotion,’ which contains the transformative endeavors of the MSSD since its establishment in 2019.

Jajurie further said that MSSD enjoins collective efforts from BARMM offices and other agencies in uplifting the lives of the marginalized, vulnerable, and disadvantaged sectors and alleviating poverty in the autonomous region.

Lawyer Mohammad Muktadir Estrella, MSSD director-general, emphasized that ILMO highlights the efficient delivery of social services through technology, enhances transparency and accountability, provides vast informational resources, creates a space for feedback to expand and grow, and shares success stories of the Bangsamoro people.

Estrella said the MSSD is also poised to introduce ILMO's salient features, including the Knowledge Corner, which aims to showcase the breadth of its knowledge products, and the Knowledge Caravan, targeting community stakeholders.