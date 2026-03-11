Barmm leads Mindanao in MR-SIA

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) recorded the highest vaccination coverage in Mindanao at 91 percent, with 523,324 children immunized during the Measles-Rubella Supplemental Immunization Activity (MR-SIA), a health official said Wednesday, March 11.

The campaign ran from January 19 to February 24.

Dr. Kadil Sinolinding, Barmm Ministry of Health minister, said Maguindanao del Norte, Cotabato City, Tawi-Tawi, and Lanao del Sur recorded the highest coverage within the region. Basilan noted the lowest.

Barmm’s coverage surpassed other Mindanao regions. The Caraga Region followed Barmm at 87 percent, vaccinating 234,923 children.

Zamboanga Peninsula and Northern Mindanao both recorded 86 percent coverage. Soccsksargen posted 78 percent, while the Davao Region recorded the lowest turnout at 65 percent.

Sinolinding thanked health workers for the achievement.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our health workers. Without their unity, dedication, and commitment to protecting our children, this achievement would not have been possible,” Sinolinding said.

The MR-SIA campaign aimed to vaccinate approximately 2.5 million children aged six to 59 months across Mindanao to provide protection against measles and rubella.

Sinolinding said vaccination services remain available in Barmm despite the conclusion of the campaign. He urged parents to bring children to the nearest Rural Health Unit (RHU) for the vaccine.

Barmm also achieved 87 percent coverage in Vitamin A supplementation for eligible children during the campaign. (SunStar Zamboanga)