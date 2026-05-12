Barmm medical mission benefits Kabuntalan residents

HUNDREDS of residents have benefited from a medical mission initiated by the Office of Member of Parliament Abdulraof Macacua on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, at the covered court in Bagumbayan village, Kabuntalan, Maguindanao del Norte.

Jaber Macacua, chief of staff of Macacua’s office, said the one-day medical mission provided free dental services, eye check-ups with free eyeglasses, circumcision, medical consultations, and medicines.

Macacua said each of the medical mission beneficiary also received 10 kilograms of rice.

The medical mission was held in partnership with the Ministry of Health, Project Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang), and the Cotabato Regional Medical Center.

Macacua said that as part of the outreach activity, the Integrated Bar of the Philippines–Cotabato City Chapter also offered free legal consultations and notarization of simple documents.

He said the activity reflects the commitment of the government of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) to bringing essential services closer to communities, particularly in addressing health and legal concerns.

“Naniniwala tayo na ang tunay na paglilingkod ay ang paglapit sa mamamayan at pagbibigay ng tulong na abot-kaya at mas mapapakinabangan ng lahat. (We believe that true public service means reaching out to the people and providing assistance that is accessible and beneficial to everyone),” he said.

Kabuntalan Municipal Administrator Afrel Oric Midtimbang expressed gratitude for the initiative, noting the local government unit’s full support for programs that assist marginalized communities.

The Rural Health Unit, village officials, and the Police Regional Office–Bangsamoro Autonomous Region also participated in the medical mission. (SunStar Zamboanga)