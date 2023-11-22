Barmm opens 1st Bahay Pag-asa in Sulu

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has opened its first-ever “Bahay Pag-asa in Patikul, Sulu to provide social protection to children in conflict with the law in Barmm.

The Barmm information office said in a statement Wednesday that the construction of the P22.86 million two-story facility was made possible by the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) with funding from Member of Parliament (MP) Raissa Jajurie's Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF).

Sulu Governor Abdusakur Tan donated a 600-square-meter lot when the facility was built.

MPW and the Office of MP Jajurie turned over the facility to the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) on Monday, November 20.



The MSSD also provided a multi-purpose vehicle to support the operations of the facility.

The Bahay Pag-asa will function as a 24-hour child-caring facility providing temporary residential care for CICL aged above 15 and below 18 years old while their cases are awaiting court disposition.

In a message, Jajurie emphasized the urgent need for additional resources and infrastructure to address critical issues related to CICL.

Meanwhile, the MSSD will train local government units and other duty bearers on integrated care management protocols, diversion processes, discernment, and intervention programs in handling CICL and children at risk cases. (SunStar Zamboanga)