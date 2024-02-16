Barmm opens Pasalubong Center at Jolo Port

STAKEHOLDERS of the Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in Sulu now have a place to market and promote their products to both locals and tourists visiting the province.

This came about as the Sulu provincial office of the Ministry of Trade, Investments, and Tourism in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MTIT-Barmm) inaugurated the new Pasalubong Center (souvenir shop) on Tuesday, February 13, at the port of Jolo, the capital of the province.

Dr. Nagdar Sasapan, MTIT Sulu provincial director, said Friday, February 16, the pasalubong center will provide vital support to MSMEs in the province, aiding them in marketing and promoting their products not only to locals but also to tourists.

Sasapan said the center will function as a one-stop shop for local products, ranging from handicrafts to processed foods, fashion accessories, souvenirs, gift items, and home decor.

“With the advent of our Pasalubong Center, we will be able to further support local MSMEs. Through this Pasalubong Center, we can cater to their products and help them promote and market their products.” Sasapan said.

He said the new Pasalubong Center in Jolo Port marks a crucial step in boosting Sulu's economy, aligning with Chief Minister Ahod Ebrahim's 12-point priority agenda.

Dr. Khumaidy Tan, Jolo municipal administrator, who represented Jolo Mayor Kerkhar Tan during the inauguration, expressed gratitude to those who initiated the establishment of the Pasalubong Center, affirming the municipal government’s commitment to implementing projects that will contribute to the socio-economic development of the town.

Sasapan said the construction of the center was funded under the Transitional Development Impact Fund (TDIF) of former Member of Parliament (MP) Sahie Udjah, who mentioned it as one of six other projects from his former office that will be turned over this February.

The establishment of the center was made possible through the collaborative effort involving partner agencies such as the Ministry of Public Works, Ministry of Transportation and Communication, and the municipal government of Jolo. (SunStar Zamboanga)