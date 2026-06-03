Barmm provides livelihood opportunities for PWDs

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) said that 113 persons with disabilities (PWDs) officially began on June 1, 2026, their skills training under the Center for Persons with Disabilities (CPWD) of MSSD in Cotabato City.

The MSSD-Barmm said Wednesday, June 3, that the trainees underwent an exploratory period aimed at helping them assess their interests, abilities, and potential before enrolling in specialized training programs.

The MSSD-Barmm said the program offered a range of courses designed to enhance their employability and self-reliance, including Basic Computer Operations, Social Preparatory Course, Functional Literacy Course, Bread and Pastry Production, and Massage Therapy.

"Layunin ng programa na matulungan silang matukoy ang kanilang interes, kakayahan, at potensyal para sa tamang training path (The program aims to help them identify their interests, abilities, and potential for the right training path)," the MSSD-Barmm said in a statement.

The MSSD-Barmm said the initiative is part of its continuing efforts to create more opportunities for persons with disabilities and strengthen their participation in community and economic life. (SunStar Zamboanga)