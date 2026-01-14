Barmm ready for historic first elections

MEMBER of Bangsamoro Parliament (MP) Rasol Mitmug Jr. said Wednesday, January 14, 2026, that the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) is now officially on the path toward its first-ever parliamentary elections following the successful passage of the Bangsamoro Redistricting Law.

On Monday evening, January 12, 2026, Mitmug voted in favor of Parliament Bill 415, emphasizing that establishing clear legislative districts was the final critical hurdle to ensuring regional elections proceed as scheduled.

A necessary step for democracy

While acknowledging that the legislation faced intense scrutiny during deliberations, Mitmug maintained that the law's passage was a pragmatic necessity for the peace process and regional stability.

"Naniniwala ako na ito ang tanging paraan upang matiyak na matutuloy ang ating kauna-unahang parliamentary elections," Mitmug said.

"Bagama't hindi perpekto ang batas na ito, ito ang pinakamalapit at pinaka-angkop na hakbang na mayroon tayo ngayon upang mabigyan ng boses ang ating mga mamamayan (I believe this is the only way to ensure our first parliamentary elections proceed. While this law is not perfect, it is the most appropriate step we have right now to give our people a voice)," Mitmug said in a statement.

Advocating for the "Island Provinces"

As the secretary general of the Bangsamoro People's Party (BPP), Mitmug was a vocal advocate for geographical inclusivity throughout the deliberations.

He specifically championed the interests of the island provinces, working to ensure that Basilan and Sulu were not marginalized in the new seat allocations.

Mitmug expressed confidence that redistricting will lead to more equitable representation, allowing diverse ethnic and linguistic groups across the archipelago to have a direct hand in governance.

Strengthening the parliamentary system

The passage of the law marks a pivotal transition from the transitional phase to a fully functioning parliamentary democracy. By defining these districts, the Barmm government ensures:

* Accountability: Representatives are now directly accountable to specific geographic constituencies.

* Resource Allocation: Development funds and legislative attention can be distributed more fairly across the region.

* Political Maturity: The region moves closer to the regular parliamentary setup envisioned in the Comprehensive Agreement on the Bangsamoro (CAB).

With the Redistricting Law now in place, the Bangsamoro region prepares for a landmark electoral exercise that will define its political landscape for generations to come. (PR)