Barmm releases over P4-M livelihood aid to 268 Marawi IDPs

THE Bangsamoro government, through the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD) and the Office of the Chief Minister’s Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP), has released over P4 million worth of business capital assistance to 268 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City.

The business capital assistance of P15,000 each IDP-beneficiary was distributed last week at the MSSD-Marawi Coordinating Office.

Lawyer Omaira Grande, MRP legal officer, said the business capital assistance, funded by MRP and implemented by MSSD under the Bangsamoro Sagip Kabuhayan (BSK) program, aims to help displaced families to start or expand a small business.

The BSK program provides a one-time P15,000 seed capital to help vulnerable households start or expand small businesses and improve livelihoods.

The program prioritizes low-income families, informal workers, and vulnerable groups, including eligible Marawi IDPs.

“The provision of livelihood assistance to the IDPs is just one of the 78 projects and services that MRP is implementing to ensure holistic rehabilitation of the communities affected by the 2017 siege,” Grande said in a statement Monday, May 25, 2026.

Grande said MRP regularly monitors beneficiaries to ensure that the assistance is properly used for livelihood ventures. (SunStar Zamboanga)