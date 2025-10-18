Barmm releases P13.4-M to 897 Marawi City IDPs

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has released about P13.4 million in livelihood assistance to 897 internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur, an official said Saturday, October 18.

Norlailah Nolan Datumolok, information officer of the Marawi Rehabilitation Program (MRP), said each IDP received P15,000 in livelihood assistance.

The distribution took place from Tuesday, October 14, to Thursday, October 16, at the Ministry of Public Works (MPW) Gymnasium in Matampay village, Marawi City.

The assistance was funded through the MRP and implemented under the Bangsamoro Sagip Kabuhayan (BSK) program of the Ministry of Social Services and Development (MSSD).

Datumolok said the aid aims to help IDPs rebuild their livelihoods by creating sustainable income opportunities and supporting recovery from the social and economic disruptions caused by the 2017 Marawi siege.

“The beneficiaries of this batch are from the other affected areas (OAA) and most affected areas (MAA),” Datumolok said in a statement.

She added that the MRP will conduct regular monitoring of beneficiaries to ensure the objectives of the assistance are achieved.

Datumolok encouraged interested individuals to visit their office and submit the necessary documents, as applications for the BSK program are still ongoing.

The BSK program prioritizes low-income households, subsistence earners, and informal sector workers, including families with senior citizens, solo parents, persons with disabilities, indigenous peoples, and displaced families.

The program also covers eligible IDPs in Marawi City under the MRP. (SunStar Zamboanga)