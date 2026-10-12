Barmm releases P2.4-M aid to 121 rescued child laborers

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) has released some P2.42 million financial and educational assistance to 121 children rescued from child labor and hazardous work, the Ministry of Labor and Employment (Mole) said Monday, October 12, 2026.

Each beneficiary received P15,000 in cash assistance and P5,000 worth of school supplies under the Mole’s Bangsamoro Child Labor Sagip Program (BCLSP), implemented through its Bureau of Employment Promotion and Welfare (BEPW).

Sara Jane Sinsuat, BEPW director, said the distribution of the assistance was held last week in Cotabato City.

Of the total beneficiaries, Sinsuat said 84 are from Maguindanao del Norte and 37 from Cotabato City. They were accompanied by their guardians during the distribution of the assistance.

Sinsuat emphasized the importance of education and responsible money management in helping children build a more secure future.

She advised the beneficiaries to take their studies seriously and develop the habit of saving money to prepare for emergencies and future needs.

She said the BCLSP seeks to address the circumstances that expose children to labor, including poverty and inadequate support for basic needs.

She said the combination of cash assistance and school supplies is intended to ease immediate financial difficulties while encouraging the children to continue their education.

The BCLSP forms part of the Bangsamoro government’s efforts to combat child labor by rescuing children below 18 years old from exploitation and hazardous work and helping them pursue their education, according to Sinsuat.

Sinsuat said that during the distribution of the assistance, Mole also conducted information campaign against illegal recruitment, human trafficking and irregular migration, highlighting the risks of exploitation associated with these practices. (SunStar Zamboanga)