Barmm releases P42-M social pension to 7,000 Basilan elderly

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through its Ministry of Social Welfare and Development (MSSD), released on Friday, December 5, 2025, some P42 million social pension to 7,000 senior citizens in Lamitan City, Basilan.

The payout of the social pension was done in partnership with the Basilan Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) and Lamitan City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO).

Anwary Akalun, PSWDO chief, said each of the 7,000 senior citizen received P6,000, representing the social pension for the third and fourth quarters of 2025.

Social pension is a government-provided stipend to assist senior citizens with their daily living and medical needs.

Councilor Kennybel Planta-Flores, chairperson of Lamitan City Council's Committee on Social Services, extended her heartfelt gratitude to MSSD-Barmm for their unwavering commitment to the elderly.

"The social pension program is not just financial assistance, but a testament to our recognition and gratitude to the senior citizens who have served as pillars of our communities," Flores said in a statement.

She also assured that the Lamitan City Council will continue the policies and programs that support the welfare, dignity, and well-being of the senior citizens.

"Our senior citizens are the pillars of our society. They guide us with wisdom, experiences, and dreams," Councilor Suada Asnawie, chairperson of Lamitan City Council's Committee on Elderly.

Meanwhile, Akalun said the payout of social pension on Friday in Datu Dizal Cultural Center in Lamitan City is part of a broader initiative to support 17,100 senior citizens across Basilan province.

Akalun said the province-wide distribution of social pension will run until December 18, this year. (SunStar Zamboanga)