Barmm releases rice subsidy to 129 families in SGA town

THE Ministry of Social Services and Development in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (MSSD-Barmm) has released some P193,500 monthly rice subsidies to 129 families in Nabalawag, Barmm's Special Geographic Area (SGA).

The MSSD-Barmm said Tuesday, January 13, 2026, that each of the 129 family-recipients received P1,500 monthly subsidy under the Unlad Pamilyang Bangsamoro Program.

The Unlad Pamilyang Bangsamoro Program aims to provide ongoing assistance to vulnerable families across Barmm.

The MSSD-Barmm said the distribution of the rice subsidy was held Monday, January 12, at the covered court of Nabalawag village, Nabalawag town.

The program is to provide support to improve food security and help ease the cost of daily meals for households in the marginalized sector.

The MSSD-Barmm said that through initiatives like the rice subsidy, the program ensures that Bangsamoro families have access to sufficient food and basic nutritional needs. (SunStar Zamboanga)