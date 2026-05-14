Barmm rolls out 'PuroKalusugan' program

THE Bangsamoro's Ministry of Health (MOH) has rolled out the PuroKalusugan (PK) program, bringing essential medical services directly to underserved areas in the Special Geographic Area (SGA) communities.

The launching of the PK program forms part of the intensified grassroots healthcare delivery in SGA, which consists of 63 villages in North Cotabato province that opted to join the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm). The 63 villages are now organized into eight towns.

The Bangsamoro Information Office (BIO) said in a statement Thursday, May 14, 2026, that the PuroKalusugan initiative is a community-based program that uses the “purok” -- the smallest geographical and administrative subdivision within a village -- as the primary entry point for health promotion, disease prevention, and public health interventions.

The BIO said the approach aims to ensure vulnerable communities receive accessible and comprehensive healthcare services without financial or logistical barriers.

The Regional Health Unit (RHU) of Tugunan municipality conducted Wednesday, May 13, a PuroKalusugan activity in Sitio Galigayanan, Macabual village.

The services provided included immunization, medical consultations, medicine distribution, and health education sessions on proper nutrition, safe motherhood, and infectious and non-communicable diseases.

"The activity allowed us to bring basic health services closer to the people, expand the knowledge of every family regarding various health programs, and strengthen community participation toward a safer, healthier, and more progressive community," the RHU Tugunan said in a statement.

The BIO said the RHU Malidegao conducted similar activity, also on Wednesday, May 13, in Sitio Dunain, Balungis village, delivering essential healthcare services to residents.

Meanwhile, RHU Nabalawag conducted the program earlier on Tuesday, May 12, in Sitios Bobonao and Mateo, Dunguan village, to assist flood-affected families.

The outreach provided free medical consultations and immediate healthcare assistance to residents affected by the recent natural disaster.

"This is part of the continuous commitment of the RHU to deliver medical services to communities that need it most, especially in times of disaster and emergency," RHU Nabalawag said.

The BIO said that other RHUs across the SGA have also begun implementing similar activities in their respective areas since the first week of May.

The BIO said the PuroKalusugan program seeks to maximize healthcare accessibility by involving local medical frontliners in delivering culturally inclusive and community-sensitive interventions.

The program is expected to strengthen trust and participation among residents, particularly mothers, elders, and children. (SunStar Zamboanga)