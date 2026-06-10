Barmm sends aid to earthquake-hit Sarangani

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm) delivered 5,000 food packs to affected families on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, a day after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Maasim, Sarangani, and nearby province.

The relief assistance was turned over at the Sarangani Provincial Capitol, through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG) and its Bangsamoro Rapid Emergency Action on Disaster Incidence (READi) program.

The MILG said each food pack contained 10 kilograms of rice, 10 canned goods, and 10 sachets of coffee.

The MILG also deployed a Quick Response Team and an Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) truck to augment local disaster response operations in the province of Sarangani.

"Agad na nakarating ang tulong mula sa Bangsamoro Government sa mga pamilyang naapektuhan ng kamakailang lindol bilang pagpapakita ng malasakit, pagkakaisa, at responsableng paglilingkod sa mamamayan," the MILG said in a statement.

Sarangani Governor Rogelio Pacquiao welcomed the assistance and thanked the Bangsamoro government for its swift response to the needs of earthquake victims.

Meanwhile, the Regional Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) Team of Bangsamoro READi, together with the Office of Civil Defense-BAR, continues to assist in data gathering and damage assessment efforts in the province of Sarangani. (SunStar Zamboanga)