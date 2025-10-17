Barmm sends free medical aid to 2 Zamboanga del Sur villages

A TOTAL of 882 residents from two villages in the Zamboanga Peninsula have benefited from the Tulong Alay sa Bangsamorong Nangangailangan (Tabang), a project of the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

This came after Barmm sent free medicines and health services last week to Bangsamoro communities in the villages of Baluno and Kagawasan, Dimataling, Zamboanga del Sur.

The distribution of free medicines and health services was made possible through Tabang’s Serbisyong Ayudang Medikal (SAM), a key subprogram under its Health Ancillary Services.

“This initiative is part of the Bangsamoro government’s continuing effort to extend vital social services to communities within and beyond BARMM,” Project Tabang said in a statement Friday, October 17.

“SAM aims to provide free medicines, medical supplies, and healthcare support to both health and non-health institutions, as well as to individual patients,” Project Tabang added.

It said that under Section 12, Article VI of the Bangsamoro Organic Law the Bangsamoro government is mandated to coordinate with local government units and national agencies to support the economic, social, and cultural development of Bangsamoro communities. (SunStar Zamboanga)