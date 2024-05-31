Barmm to build 12 village halls in Maguindano del Norte

THE Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm), through the Ministry of the Interior and Local Government (MILG), will construct 12 two-story village halls in various towns in Maguindanao del Norte to provide better services to its constituents.

Lawyer Sha Alija Dumama-Alba, MILG minister, said the village halls will offer residents dependable locations to access government services, engage in decision-making, and host community events.

Alba said the new village halls are expected to create job opportunities locally, boosting the province's economy.

The new village halls will be constructed in the following villages: Kuden and Poblacion in Talitay; Kiga and Kibleg in Upi; Poblacion 2, Limbayan, and Polloc in Parang; Poblacion, Gambar and Dadtumeg in Kabuntalan; Namuken in Sultan Mastura; and, Kidama in Matanog.

Alba said the project is a significant step forward in improving governance and community services throughout the province.

She said it is an essential component of the 2020-2023 Bangsamoro Development Plan.

Alba formally turned over the first tranche of funds for the construction of the village halls to Maguindnao del Norte Governor Abdulraof Macacua on May 14.

Macacua said the handover ceremony symbolizes a “strong collaborative effort between different levels of government” aimed at bringing tangible improvements to Maguindanao del Norte.

The allocation of funds and grants for the construction of the 12 village halls, funded under the 2020-2023 Bangsamoro Development Plan (BDP) of the MILG, is anchored on a seven-point agenda known as premier Maguindanao. (SunStar Zamboanga)